--Royal Bank of Scotland Group has approached HSBC Holdings PLC Ian Stuart to replace Ross McEwan as its next CEO, the Financial Times reports, citing two people briefed on the talks.

--Mr. Stuart--who runs HSBC's ringfenced bank in the U.K.--is among RBS' preferred external candidates, the FT says.

