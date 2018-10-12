Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
10/12 01:20:28 pm
248.6 GBp   +1.80%
Royal Bank of Scotland : Britain's RBS pays first dividend in decade

10/12/2018 | 12:39pm CEST
A person walks past a branch of RBS bank in Nottingham

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday paid its first dividend in a decade, returning 2 pence per share to around 190,000 shareholders who haven't seen a payout since RBS's government bailout in 2008.

The bank has spent the past ten years trying to return to its roots as a prudent lender following its near-collapse during the financial crisis, a process that has involved hefty restructuring costs and years of losses.

The bank's CEO Ross McEwan said the dividend was a small return for many years of patience from its shareholders, which still include the UK government after it bailed the bank out with 45.5 billion pounds at the peak of the crisis.

"This is another important milestone in our turnaround, almost ten years to the day that RBS was rescued by the British taxpayer," he said in a statement.

UK Government Investments, which manages Britain's remaining 62 percent stake in RBS, will receive around 150 million pounds from the payout, which was announced at the bank's half-year results.

The government resumed sales of its shares in the bank earlier this year, after RBS settled an investigation by U.S. authorities into its sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the crisis for $4.9 billion.

Even after this payment, the bank has a healthy level of excess capital which it plans to return to investors, including possibly via a special dividend or share buy back.

(This version of the story corrects amount UK Government Investments to receive)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White and Janet Lawrence)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 992 M
EBIT 2018 5 083 M
Net income 2018 1 505 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,68%
P/E ratio 2018 18,86
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 29 422 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-12.16%38 925
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.11%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.93%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%268 641
WELLS FARGO-15.21%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%212 139
