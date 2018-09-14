Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : CEO 'edited' the truth in evidence session - British lawmakers

09/14/2018 | 01:11am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Friday accused Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Chief Executive Ross McEwan of withholding information when he gave evidence to their committee in January, a charge the CEO disputes.

Nicky Morgan, chair of Parliament's Treasury Committee, said McEwan failed to disclose, when asked whether there had been any criminal activity at the state-controlled bank, that one of its former employees was under investigation by police, despite RBS having been aware of this since 2017.

McEwan said in a statement he did not disclose the information because he did not consider it related to the subject under discussion with lawmakers.

The CEO was called before the Treasury Committee to discuss allegations of malpractice at RBS's restructuring unit in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority investigated the unit for the period from 2008 to 2013 and concluded that many aspects of its culture, governance and practices were "deficient," although there had not been criminal activity.

As the police investigation into the employee related to a later period, McEwan did not consider it relevant to the committee's inquiry. "I replied to the committee's questions in good faith," he said in a statement.

However, Morgan said his explanation in a letter to the committee was unconvincing.

"If the committee decides to ask Mr McEwan to provide further oral evidence, it will expect him to tell the whole truth, not an edited version to suit him," she said in a statement.

The Treasury Committee is an influential group of lawmakers. In June, the committee said it had "lost confidence" in TSB bank boss Paul Pester after an IT crisis. Under widespread pressure, Pester stepped down this month.

Morgan said RBS had displayed a "pattern of defensiveness" and "failure to acknowledge mistakes" throughout its handling of the problems at the restructuring group.

"McEwan's letter to me is an example of this, and it casts doubt on his assurances that RBS's culture has changed fundamentally since he took up his position five years ago."

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Emma Rumney

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 019 M
EBIT 2018 5 008 M
Net income 2018 1 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 19,29
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 29 494 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-11.94%38 470
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
