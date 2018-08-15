Royal Bank of Scotland : Declaration of Interim Dividend

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

14 August 2018

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc - Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBS Group', together with its subsidiaries, 'RBS') today announces that it has reached a final settlement with the US Department of Justice ('DoJ') to resolve its investigation into RBS's issuance and underwriting of US residential mortgage-backed securities ('RMBS') between 2005 and 2007. Under the terms of the settlement and as previously announced on 10 May 2018, RBS will pay a civil monetary cash penalty of US $4.9 billion (£3,715 million at 30 June 2018 exchange rates) out of existing liquidity resources. The financial and capital impacts of this agreement were recognised in the RBS Group and NatWest Markets Plc and other RBS entities Half Year results as announced on 3rd August 2018.

In accordance with its intention announced on 3 August 2018, the RBS Group today declares an interim ordinary dividend of 2 pence per share.

The dividend shall be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 23 August 2018.

Ross McEwan, RBS Chief Executive, said:

' We are pleased to have reached a final settlement with the DoJ and that we can focus our energy on serving our customers better and returning capital to our shareholders.'

'This settlement dates back to the period between 2005 and 2007. There is no place for the sort of unacceptable behaviour alleged by the DoJ at the bank we are building today.'

