ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
08/05 03:33:12 am
201.55 GBp   -0.67%
02:40aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Director Declaration
PU
02:40aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
08/02Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Royal Bank of Scotland : Director Declaration

08/05/2019 | 02:40am EDT

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBS') announces that Lena Wilson, a Non-executive Director of RBS, has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Argentex Group PLC with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

RBS Media Relations

+44 (0)131 523 4205

Legal Entity Identifier

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:39:03 UTC
