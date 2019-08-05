Royal Bank of Scotland : Director Declaration

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBS') announces that Lena Wilson, a Non-executive Director of RBS, has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Argentex Group PLC with immediate effect.
Legal Entity Identifier
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90
Disclaimer
