Royal Bank of Scotland : Director Declaration

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBS') announces that Lena Wilson, a Non-executive Director of RBS, has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Argentex Group PLC with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

RBS Media Relations

+44 (0)131 523 4205