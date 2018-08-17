Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:31am CEST

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Directorate Change

Chief Financial Officer

On 30 May 2018 RBS announced that Ewen Stevenson had resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer. RBS confirms that Mr Stevenson will step down from the Board and cease to be Chief Financial Officer on 30 September 2018.

The search for a successor for Mr Stevenson is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course. Katie Murray, who is currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer on 1 October 2018.

Termination arrangements

Mr Stevenson will remain on the Board until 30 September 2018 to facilitate an orderly handover to Ms Murray, and thereafter will be placed on gardening leave until his employment with RBS ceases on 30 November 2018. In line with his contractual arrangements and the circumstances of his departure, Mr Stevenson will not receive any compensation for loss of office. Mr Stevenson will continue to receive his salary, fixed share allowance, pension and benefit funding up to 30 November 2018. No other remuneration payment will be made in connection with his departure. In accordance with the rules of RBS's 2014 Employee Share Plan, Mr Stevenson's outstanding long-term incentive awards will lapse on his final date of employment.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Waymark

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 672 1758

RBS Media Relations

+44 (0) 131 523 4205

Legal Entity Identifier

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

549300WHU4EIHRP28H10

National Westminster Bank Plc

213800IBT39XQ9C4CP71

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
08:31aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Directorate Change
PU
08:27aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Says CFO to Leave on Sept. 30, Appoints Interim CFO
DJ
08/16British public don't trust banks 10 years after crisis, survey finds
RE
08/16ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS welcomes tech pioneers to Edinburgh
PU
08/15RBS adds dividend appeal, some investors need convincing
RE
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : launches 100 Women event series
PU
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Competition and Markets Authority service quality surve..
PU
08/15First Direct tops Britain's first banking quality survey, RBS in last place
RE
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : pays $4.9 billion for crisis-era misconduct
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $4.9B for financial crisis misconduct 
08/10Brighthouse, Deutsche Bank downgraded; Beneficial Bancorp, RBS upgraded 
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
08/04Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) CEO Ross McEwan on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
08/03The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 987 M
EBIT 2018 4 960 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 24,95
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 28 867 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-13.45%36 744
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-3.31%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.06%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.