Royal Bank of Scotland : Esme Loans increases maximum loan amount to £250,000 to support more customers

Esme Loans, NatWest's standalone digital lending platform for SMEs and scale up businesses, has today announced that it has increased its credit appetite with the maximum loan amount moving to £250,000 from £150,000 to support more UK SMEs than ever before.

Esme Loans, which to date has lent over £70million to UK businesses, has seen a sustained period of rapid growth in lending to small businesses with the most recent milestone representing over £20m of lending in the space of 14 weeks, an increase of 40% to the lender's total loan book. At its current trajectory, the provider will have reached lending of £100m by Christmas.

Commenting on the credit increase, Head of NatWest Ventures Andrew Ellis said:

'Following a sustained increase in demand for Esme loans, we have listened and engaged with our customers and are increasing the amount we can lend, so that we can support more customers in response to their evolving needs. The digital application and rapid end processing are resulting in more UK SMEs choosing ESME Loans to grow their business. We will continue to invest in our products, processes and technology to ensure that this continues.'

For further information, visit https://www.esmeloans.com/



Disclaimer

This article is for media use only and is not a financial promotion.

Esme Loans targets UK SMEs with a turnover of over £15k (max £25m) per annum.

Businesses need to be sole traders or Limited Companies and to have been trading for a minimum of 18 months.

Unsecured loans for Sole Traders are from £25,500 and the loan must be for business purposes only. Loans for Limited Companies amounts are from £10,000 and the loan must be for business purposes only.

Applicants must be a sole trader or Director of a UK Limited company and registered with Companies House for 18 months (limited companies only).

Applicants must be 18 years or over and be a UK resident.