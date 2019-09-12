Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Esme Loans increases maximum loan amount to £250,000 to support more customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Esme Loans, NatWest's standalone digital lending platform for SMEs and scale up businesses, has today announced that it has increased its credit appetite with the maximum loan amount moving to £250,000 from £150,000 to support more UK SMEs than ever before.

Esme Loans, which to date has lent over £70million to UK businesses, has seen a sustained period of rapid growth in lending to small businesses with the most recent milestone representing over £20m of lending in the space of 14 weeks, an increase of 40% to the lender's total loan book. At its current trajectory, the provider will have reached lending of £100m by Christmas.

Commenting on the credit increase, Head of NatWest Ventures Andrew Ellis said:

'Following a sustained increase in demand for Esme loans, we have listened and engaged with our customers and are increasing the amount we can lend, so that we can support more customers in response to their evolving needs. The digital application and rapid end processing are resulting in more UK SMEs choosing ESME Loans to grow their business. We will continue to invest in our products, processes and technology to ensure that this continues.'

For further information, visit https://www.esmeloans.com/

Disclaimer
This article is for media use only and is not a financial promotion.
Esme Loans targets UK SMEs with a turnover of over £15k (max £25m) per annum.
Businesses need to be sole traders or Limited Companies and to have been trading for a minimum of 18 months.
Unsecured loans for Sole Traders are from £25,500 and the loan must be for business purposes only. Loans for Limited Companies amounts are from £10,000 and the loan must be for business purposes only.
Applicants must be a sole trader or Director of a UK Limited company and registered with Companies House for 18 months (limited companies only).
Applicants must be 18 years or over and be a UK resident.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
11:27aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Esme Loans increases maximum loan amount to £250,000 to..
PU
07:39aIrish buy-to-let arrears rise for second successive quarter
RE
03:26aN Brown stock slumps 10% as PPI claims spike
RE
09/11ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Report on Jobs – August 2018
PU
09/09British banks seek tweaks to accountability rules
RE
09/09Lloyds and Barclays hit by $4 billion insurance mis-selling claims
RE
09/09Lloyds and Barclays hit by $4 billion insurance mis-selling claims
RE
09/09ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest London PMI® - August
PU
09/09ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Fewer bright spots in August as more regions show signs..
PU
09/09ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 481 M
EBIT 2019 5 567 M
Net income 2019 2 678 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,1%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 24 125 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 236,74  GBp
Last Close Price 199,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-7.80%29 752
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.72%374 658
BANK OF AMERICA19.56%274 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%269 735
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.01%215 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%199 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group