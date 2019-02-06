Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/06 11:27:22 am
249.35 GBp   +0.95%
11:20aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Result of Meeting
PU
11:00aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Labour says it would halt RBS privatisation
RE
10:15aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GM Statement
PU
News 
Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland : Labour says it would halt RBS privatisation

02/06/2019 | 11:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: The City of London business district seen through windows of the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Labour party would halt the privatisation of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) if it came to power but would not seek to exert day-to-day control, the opposition party's shadow banking minister told Reuters.

RBS remains 62 percent owned by British taxpayers after a 45 billion pound bailout in the 2008 financial crisis, although the Conservative government has conducted two share sales as it looks to return it to private ownership.

Labour's plans for the bank are among scores of policies in sharper focus as turmoil over Brexit raises the chances of a change in government, although the latest poll from research consultancy Opinium shows the left-wing party has dropped seven points behind the Conservatives.

Having previously suggested full nationalisation of RBS, Labour has been rowing back as it seeks to build bridges to the City of London and ease concerns about a Labour-led Britain.

The government's two RBS equity sales so far have crystallised deep losses for British taxpayers on shares that have almost halved in value since the bank's rescue.

"If RBS is now paying dividends, and the price of the shares is under what was paid, we cannot see the rationale for selling more shares," said Labour's Jonathan Reynolds.

RBS shareholders voted on Wednesday to approve the bank's plans to begin buying back its shares from the government in order to accelerate a return to majority private ownership, with more than 98 percent backing the proposal.

When asked at the general meeting if RBS was rushing the resolution through due to concerns about Labour winning power, chairman Howard Davies denied this was the case, adding: "They will have to speak for themselves."

He added that the resolution paved the way for RBS to take part in a sale by the Treasury during an open period running between now and its annual general meeting in April.

(Graphic: RBS
share price performance since 2008 bailout link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2TsG75m

The Labour party, meanwhile, has cooled on plans to nationalise or break up RBS, Reynolds said.

He said those options have not been ruled out totally, but the extent of state involvement would depend on RBS' willingness to increase lending to Britain's regions and small businesses.

"We don't have a policy of day-to-day control of RBS," he said. "But there is clearly unmet demand in lending and a problem with financial inclusion."

The softening of Labour's position is intended to reassure bankers concerned about the intentions of the party's left-leaning leadership.

Labour is also considering ditching its so-called "Robin Hood Tax" on financial transactions, first suggested in May 2017 as a means of raising 26 billion pounds to invest in public services.

"The financial transactions tax was a revenue-raising proposition at that time ... we are talking to the City about alternative ways of raising that," Reynolds said.

Labour's leadership has previously made no secret of its antipathy towards Britain's banks, but the party has been stepping up its engagement with bankers to allay concerns.

Last week it opened a monthly "City surgery" in the heart of London's financial district, where professionals can meet the political party's team to help provide a better understanding of its policies, Reynolds told Reuters.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White; Editing by Sinead Cruise, David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

By Iain Withers and Lawrence White

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 260 M
EBIT 2018 5 401 M
Net income 2018 1 582 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 17,78
P/E ratio 2019 13,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 29 760 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP13.98%38 536
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%345 144
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%278 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO6.92%231 926
