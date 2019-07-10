Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : NatWest Markets establishes new framework to facilitate investment in high ESG-rated products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:34am EDT

This framework is the first of its kind in the market and offers corporate and institutional investors the opportunity to subscribe to a range of NatWest Markets' shorter dated ESG-linked liquidity and funding products.

Through the establishment of the framework, NatWest Markets aims to support a high ESG portfolio of financial institution and agency bonds that it will own as part of its overall treasury portfolio, with a particular focus on bonds issued by development banks.

Commenting on the establishment of the framework, Rupert Mingay, Treasurer, NatWest Markets, said:

'Our ESG framework facilitates debt market access and liquidity for high ESG-rated organisations as well as giving NatWest Markets' clients the ability to link their liquidity investments to a specific ESG treasury strategy. It also provides a flexible approach to further broaden our investor base across many debt types and using the proceeds to strengthen NatWest Markets' ESG investment portfolio.'

Dr. Arthur Krebbers, Head of Sustainable Finance, Corporates, NatWest Markets, added:
'NatWest Markets is proud to be leading the way in developing new sustainable finance solutions. This offering is the first of its kind and will promote best in class ESG policies and outcomes. Implementing this framework has been a significant undertaking and reflects the wider commitment and focus across NatWest Markets and RBS to working in a more sustainable manner and supporting our clients to achieve their ESG ambitions.'

In its Second Party Opinion, ISS-oekom stated:

'This ESG Product framework aligns strongly with NWM's (and RBS') overall strategy, demonstrating a highly positive ESG trajectory. Due to the efforts around this ESG Product framework, NWM's ESG performance and standing is improved.'

The assets that will be eligible for investment under the framework are those identified as 'ESG Prime' by ISS-oekom, a leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions. ISS-oekom has also provided a second party opinion attesting to the robustness and sustainability value-add of the framework.

Supporting clients in aligning their portfolios and improving both their ESG-level requirements and ambitions is a key focus for NatWest Markets, with the framework forming part of a wider commitment from the bank.

Note: (1) NatWest Markets means both NatWest Markets Plc and NatWest Markets N.V.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
06:34aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest Markets establishes new framework to facilitate..
PU
07/08ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Wales defies broader economic downturn to lead regional..
PU
07/08ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest Wales PMI® - June
PU
07/08FIS gains unconditional EU okay for $35 billion Worldpay buy
RE
07/05ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Report on Jobs
PU
07/04UK's competition watchdog raps Barclays over treatment of small businesses
RE
07/04In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
RE
07/04ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest pilots new working capital product Rapid Cash
PU
07/03ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Final Terms
PU
07/03ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Investor frustrations build as RBS grapples with excess..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 712 M
EBIT 2019 5 731 M
Net income 2019 2 786 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,95x
P/E ratio 2020 8,14x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 27 537 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,76  GBP
Last Close Price 2,28  GBP
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP5.31%34 116
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.62%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.51%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.15%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About