Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : NatWest completes market's first SONIA loan for National Express

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:18am EDT

National Express is a leading public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services across the UK, Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East, delivering nearly 900 million journeys in 2018. The loan has been provided as a committed Revolving Credit Facility. Ashurst LLP acted as legal adviser to the bank in this transaction.

The loan is the first in the pilot the bank is running with a small number of customers, before launching the product to the wider market later this year in response to calls from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to accelerate the transition away from LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) to Risk-Free Rates by the end of 2021.

Taking methodology already used in the sterling public bond market, SONIA will be applied using daily compounding with a five-day reset lag, and represents the convention of choice by the market so far.

Bhavin Shah, Head of LIBOR Transition for Commercial Banking at NatWest, said: 'Financial markets have already seen an initial shift towards SONIA as a reference rate, such as the bond amendment recently carried out by Associated British Ports, where NatWest Markets acted as Solicitation Agent.

'As the UK's biggest supporter of businesses, it's important that NatWest is at the forefront of this shift in the lending market. Since the FCA welcomed our initial announcement, we've seen high levels of interest from customers and across the wider industry. We are pleased to be working with National Express on the next stage of the transition away from LIBOR through this pilot.'

Simon Jenkins, Senior Director, Corporate Coverage at NatWest said, 'We are delighted to have completed the first SONIA debt facility with National Express as part of our LIBOR transition pilot. The development of the SONIA lending market not only requires financial institutions to develop their products accordingly, but also requires corporates to be innovative in their approach and embrace SONIA-related change. By working in partnership with first movers such as National Express, NatWest is developing a range of solutions to support customers seeking to transition away from LIBOR.'

For more on the LIBOR Transition please visit https://www.rbs.com/rbs/libortransition.html

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
05:18aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest completes market's first SONIA loan for Nationa..
PU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : FIS to win EU approval for $35 billion Worldpay deal - sources
RE
07/01EXCLUSIVE : FIS to win EU approval for $35 billion Worldpay deal: sources
RE
07/01ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest launches video call option for SMEs
PU
07/01ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Q4 2018 RBS postcode lending
PU
06/28ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : New research reveals gender divide over attitudes to sa..
PU
06/27ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : helps drive entrepreneurship in Scottish rural communit..
PU
06/26ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : 5 emerging technology trends
PU
06/26ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Final Terms
PU
06/25ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Collaboration, creativity and customer experience are k..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 715 M
EBIT 2019 5 712 M
Net income 2019 2 785 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 26 789 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,76  GBP
Last Close Price 2,22  GBP
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP2.45%33 888
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA19.40%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%233 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%212 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About