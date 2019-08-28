Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : Publication of Final Terms

08/28/2019

NatWest Markets Plc

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 27 August 2019 for NatWest Markets Plc ('NatWest Markets') for the €500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due March 2021 (ISIN: XS2048471002) (the 'Notes') issued under the £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of NatWest Markets (the 'Programme')

The Final Terms contains the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with the prospectus dated 21 November 2018 and the supplemental prospectuses dated 10 December 2018, 20 December 2018, 15 February 2019, 26 February 2019, 5 April 2019, 3 May 2019, 17 May 2019, 17 June 2019, 2 July 2019 and 2 August 2019 relating to the Programme (together, the 'Prospectus'), which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended or superseded.

To view the Final Terms for the Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4508K_1-2019-8-28.pdf

A copy of the above Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Everill

Head of Capital Markets & Funding, NatWest Markets

Tel: +44 (0) 203 361 7679

DISCLAIMER INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

NatWest Markets Plc: RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 14:00:04 UTC
