Royal Bank of Scotland : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus to The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc £40,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme, dated 17 June 2019.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6720C_1-2019-6-18.pdf

A copy of the above Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Forrest

Head of RBS Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy

Tel: +44 (0) 131 626 1329

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus (and the Prospectus to which it relates) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Legal Entity Identifier