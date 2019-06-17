Royal Bank of Scotland : Publication of Supplementary Reg Doc & Prospectus

Publication of Supplementary Registration Documentand Supplementary Prospectus

Each of the following supplementary registration document and supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Registration Document to the NatWest Markets Plc Registration Document, dated 17 June 2019.

Supplementary Prospectus to the (i) NatWest Markets Plc £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme; (ii) NatWest Markets Plc £5,000,000,000 Structured Debt Issuance Programme and (iii) NatWest Markets Plc US$10,000,000,000 US Medium-Term Note Programme, dated 17 June 2019.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5264C_1-2019-6-17.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5264C_2-2019-6-17.pdf

A copy of each of the above supplementary registration document and supplementary prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Coombs

Head of NatWest Markets Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)207 672 1768

Anthony Everill

Head of Capital Markets & Funding, NatWest Markets

Tel: +44 (0) 203 361 7679

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the supplementary registration document or the supplementary prospectus (and the registration document or the prospectus to which it relates, as applicable) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the registration document or the prospectus, as applicable) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the registration document and the supplementary registration document or the prospectus and the supplementary prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the registration document and the supplementary registration document or the prospectus and the supplementary prospectus you must ascertain from the registration document or the prospectus, as applicable, whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Legal Entity Identifier:

NatWest Markets Plc - RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074