Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Publication of a Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Publication of NatWest Markets Plc Registration Document and Base Prospectus

The following Registration Document and Base Prospectus have each been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for viewing:

NatWest Markets Plc Registration Document

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7850T_1-2019-3-22.pdf

Base Prospectus relating to the NatWest Markets Plc US$10,000,000,000 US Medium-Term Note Programme dated 22 March 2019.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7850T_2-2019-3-22.pdf

Copies of the above Registration Statement and Base Prospectus have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Everill

Head of Capital Markets & Funding, NatWest Markets

Tel: +44 (0) 203 361 7679

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Legal Entity Identifier: RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
01:20pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
11:25aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest launches its first SONIA linked benchmark
PU
06:45aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest to launch biometric payments card pilot
PU
05:42aLONDON METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY : Young entrepreneurs tackle London Met's Big Ide..
AQ
02:11aNAT WEST9 : TFL awards £1bn Crossrail fleet deal to Natwest-backed rail company
AQ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries -- Update
DJ
03/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 at five-and-a-half month high as no-deal Brexit..
RE
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries
DJ
03/21ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Final Terms
PU
03/21ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 058 M
EBIT 2019 5 442 M
Net income 2019 2 136 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 13,68
P/E ratio 2020 8,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 29 989 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP14.86%39 451
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.