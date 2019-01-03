Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 11:54:26 am
215.7 GBp   -0.42%
2018Britain's RBS appoints Katie Murray as finance chief
RE
2018British banks withstand disorderly Brexit in Bank of England test
RE
2018Banks extend UK plc's overdraft ahead of Brexit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Q2 2018 RBS postcode lending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:04am CET

The detailed local lending data, which forms part of a joint data reporting exercise with UK Finance and other major UK banks, gives a snapshot of lending balances in 120 postcode areas across Great Britain and around 10,000 postcode sectors at the end of June 2018.

RBS lent a total of over £168bn in mortgages, personal loans and business loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Mortgages make up the largest element of this total with £134.9bn in lending, followed by SME lending at £27.3bn and then personal lending with £6.3bn.

This joint data reporting exercise is intended to provide greater transparency and help deliver a detailed picture of the borrowing landscape across the country. Our drive for transparency is balanced with ensuring our customers' confidentiality. Therefore, along with other banks, we have withheld postcode sector data which would risk disclosure of any individual customer's borrowing.

Downloads

The Excel files below provide detailed postcode area and postcode sector by each of the lending streams for RBS and NatWest at the end of June 2018. The Excel files also provide an explanation of what the data represents and how to interpret it.

RBS Mortgages Q2 2018

RBS SME Q2 2018

RBS PL Q2 2018

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
11:04aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Q2 2018 RBS postcode lending
PU
01/02New year cheer as British stocks stage turnaround
RE
2018UK watchdog plans to overhaul treatment of whistleblowers
RE
2018ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Applying For Banking License in Germany -BBC
DJ
2018ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
RE
2018ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
2018ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Coutts Luxury Price Index reveals luxury prices rose tw..
PU
2018Digital Banks Among Winners for Places in RBS Switching Program
DJ
2018NATWEST BK'B'NCP : RBS-Women and millennials help drive GBP17bn+ franchise secto..
AQ
2018Chesnara Hires Ex-RBS Executive Hesketh As New Non-Executive Director
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 239 M
EBIT 2018 5 382 M
Net income 2018 1 526 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 16,17
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 26 097 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-0.05%32 762
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%330 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%264 019
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%244 962
WELLS FARGO0.00%220 958
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.88%216 152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.