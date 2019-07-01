Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland : Q4 2018 RBS postcode lending

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

The detailed local lending data, which forms part of a joint data reporting exercise with UK Finance and other major UK banks, gives a snapshot of lending balances in 120 postcode areas across Great Britain and around 10,000 postcode sectors at the end of December 2018.

RBS lent a total of over £169bn in mortgages, personal loans and business loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Mortgages make up the largest element of this total with £136bn in lending, followed by SME lending at £26.6bn and then personal lending with £6.4bn.

This joint data reporting exercise is intended to provide greater transparency and help deliver a detailed picture of the borrowing landscape across the country. Our drive for transparency is balanced with ensuring our customers' confidentiality. Therefore, along with other banks, we have withheld postcode sector data which would risk disclosure of any individual customer's borrowing.

Downloads

The Excel files below provide detailed postcode area and postcode sector by each of the lending streams for RBS and NatWest at the end of December 2018. The Excel files also provide an explanation of what the data represents and how to interpret it.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
