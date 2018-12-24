Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Applying For Banking License in Germany -BBC

--The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is seeking a banking license in Germany, which will allow it to keep European Union clients in the event the U.K. exits the bloc without a deal, the BBC reports Monday.

--The report said an additional 12 jobs may be created as a result of the move, and also said no jobs would be moved.

--Earlier this month, RBS said it would shift some business to the Netherlands in there was a no-deal Brexit, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-46673440

