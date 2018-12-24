Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/24 01:38:49 pm
207.05 GBp   -0.79%
12/18Britain's RBS appoints Katie Murray as finance chief
RE
11/28British banks withstand disorderly Brexit in Bank of England test
RE
11/28Banks extend UK plc's overdraft ahead of Brexit
RE
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Applying For Banking License in Germany -BBC

0
12/24/2018 | 10:56pm CET

--The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is seeking a banking license in Germany, which will allow it to keep European Union clients in the event the U.K. exits the bloc without a deal, the BBC reports Monday.

--The report said an additional 12 jobs may be created as a result of the move, and also said no jobs would be moved.

--Earlier this month, RBS said it would shift some business to the Netherlands in there was a no-deal Brexit, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-46673440

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 239 M
EBIT 2018 5 393 M
Net income 2018 1 526 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 15,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 25 145 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-24.93%31 758
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-11.94%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-16.29%263 214
BANK OF AMERICA-20.83%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%218 413
WELLS FARGO-25.63%212 391
