ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
My previous session
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Prepares Transfer of Assets to Amsterdam as Brexit Looms

02/22/2019 | 11:00am EST

By Adam Clark

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) said Friday that it has delayed the earliest possible date for the transfer of billions of pounds of assets to its Dutch arm, as British companies hope for a last-minute Brexit deal.

RBS said it would move existing transactions in its NatWest Markets investment-banking arm from March 23 at the earliest, just a week before the U.K. is scheduled to exit the European Union.

RBS had said it could move six billion pounds ($7.8 billion) in assets and GBP7 billion in liabilities related to European Economic Area clients as early as March 4 if faced with an immediate loss of access to the EU single market.

The lender repeated its statement that it could move transactions more gradually between March 23 and Dec. 31 if a transitional Brexit period or other deal is reached.

RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan in December urged U.K. lawmakers to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, warning that exiting the bloc without an agreement risks financial instability.

The majority state-owned bank has previously said it expects around 30% of its investment-banking customers to be transferred to its Amsterdam unit, which will have between 100 and 150 employees. RBS is also applying for licenses for branches in Frankfurt, Germany. RBS expects to relocate fewer than 100 staff from the U.K.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 071 M
EBIT 2019 5 540 M
Net income 2019 2 181 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 14,06
P/E ratio 2020 8,76
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 30 748 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,98  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
