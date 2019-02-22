Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Prepares Transfer of Assets to Amsterdam as Brexit Looms

By Adam Clark

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) said Friday that it has delayed the earliest possible date for the transfer of billions of pounds of assets to its Dutch arm, as British companies hope for a last-minute Brexit deal.

RBS said it would move existing transactions in its NatWest Markets investment-banking arm from March 23 at the earliest, just a week before the U.K. is scheduled to exit the European Union.

RBS had said it could move six billion pounds ($7.8 billion) in assets and GBP7 billion in liabilities related to European Economic Area clients as early as March 4 if faced with an immediate loss of access to the EU single market.

The lender repeated its statement that it could move transactions more gradually between March 23 and Dec. 31 if a transitional Brexit period or other deal is reached.

RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan in December urged U.K. lawmakers to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, warning that exiting the bloc without an agreement risks financial instability.

The majority state-owned bank has previously said it expects around 30% of its investment-banking customers to be transferred to its Amsterdam unit, which will have between 100 and 150 employees. RBS is also applying for licenses for branches in Frankfurt, Germany. RBS expects to relocate fewer than 100 staff from the U.K.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones