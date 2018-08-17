Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Says CFO to Leave on Sept. 30, Appoints Interim CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:27am CEST

By Adam Clark

Royal Bank of Scotland Group said Friday that its deputy chief financial officer, Katie Murray, will become interim CFO to temporarily replace the outgoing Ewen Stevenson.

The British lender said Mr. Stevenson will step down from the board and as CFO on Sept. 30, and a search for a permanent successor is under way.

Mr. Stevenson's resignation was announced in May. In June, HSBC Holdings said it had appointed Mr. Stevenson as its next finance director.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS -0.37% 702.9 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.42% 240.6 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
08:31aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Directorate Change
PU
08:27aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Says CFO to Leave on Sept. 30, Appoints Interim CFO
DJ
08/16British public don't trust banks 10 years after crisis, survey finds
RE
08/16ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS welcomes tech pioneers to Edinburgh
PU
08/15RBS adds dividend appeal, some investors need convincing
RE
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : launches 100 Women event series
PU
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Competition and Markets Authority service quality surve..
PU
08/15First Direct tops Britain's first banking quality survey, RBS in last place
RE
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : pays $4.9 billion for crisis-era misconduct
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $4.9B for financial crisis misconduct 
08/10Brighthouse, Deutsche Bank downgraded; Beneficial Bancorp, RBS upgraded 
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
08/04Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) CEO Ross McEwan on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
08/03The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 987 M
EBIT 2018 4 960 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 24,95
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 28 867 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-13.45%36 744
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-3.31%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.06%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.