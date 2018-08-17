Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Says CFO to Leave on Sept. 30, Appoints Interim CFO

By Adam Clark

Royal Bank of Scotland Group said Friday that its deputy chief financial officer, Katie Murray, will become interim CFO to temporarily replace the outgoing Ewen Stevenson.

The British lender said Mr. Stevenson will step down from the board and as CFO on Sept. 30, and a search for a permanent successor is under way.

Mr. Stevenson's resignation was announced in May. In June, HSBC Holdings said it had appointed Mr. Stevenson as its next finance director.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones