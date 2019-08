--Royal Bank of Scotland Group, which is majority owned by the British government, will move its headquarters to London if Scotland becomes independent, The Times of London reports, quoting outgoing CEO Ross McEwan.

--The bank would be too big for an independent Scotland and it couldn't rely on another government bailout, according to Mr. Ross, The Times says.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2yF94Ci

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com