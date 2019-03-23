Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS aims to wind down one billion pounds in local council loans - The Guardian

03/23/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of RBS bank is seen reflected in the windows of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is aiming to wind down 1 billion pounds of bank loans held by local councils across the country, The Guardian newspaper reported on Saturday.

The development follows criticism from activists and John McDonnell, finance spokesman of Britain's opposition Labour Party, that high payments have led to diversion of cash from council services.

RBS is aiming to wind down the loan portfolio by the end of the year, the newspaper report said, adding that the main method of executing the winding down is through loan redemptions.

Such redemptions will allow clients including local authorities to pay back the loans earlier than their original contracts allowed.

RBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Kanishka Singh in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 058 M
EBIT 2019 5 442 M
Net income 2019 2 136 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 29 905 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP14.54%39 516
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
