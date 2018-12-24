Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT

12/24/2018 | 12:30am CET
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has applied for a German banking licence to help maintain access to European markets after Britain's exit from the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The bank has plans to replace its current Frankfurt branch with a newly licensed unit, according to the report. RBS already has one licence in continental Europe due to its takeover of Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007.

The new unit will have the responsibility of processing and settling euro-denominated payments, managing euro liquidity and offering loans to large German clients along with attracting their deposits, the FT reported.

RBS did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

In October, the company said it had set an extra 100 million pounds aside to account for possible bad loans as a result of Brexit uncertainty.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 239 M
EBIT 2018 5 393 M
Net income 2018 1 526 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 15,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 25 145 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-24.93%31 758
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-11.94%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-16.29%263 214
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%218 413
WELLS FARGO-25.63%212 391
