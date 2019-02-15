Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS boosts dividend but warns Brexit turmoil could increase costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland unveiled a better than expected dividend for long-suffering investors after its profit more than doubled in 2018, but warned Brexit would make it harder to achieve its cost-cutting goals.

The majority-state owned lender announced an annual dividend of 3.5 pence and a special dividend of 7.5 pence taking total payouts, including an earlier interim dividend, to 13 pence per share.

However RBS chief executive Ross McEwan warned the bank faced a difficult economic environment amid a "heightened level of uncertainty related to ongoing Brexit negotiations".

The bank said the political turmoil means it will struggle to hit its target of slashing its cost to income ratio to less than 50 percent as planned by 2020.

RBS reported a net profit of 1.6 billion pounds, above expectations of 1.4 billion pounds according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts and up from the prior year's 752 million pounds.

The landmark dividend payout follows a painful decade of massive misconduct and restructuring costs for the bank following its 45 billion pound state rescue in 2008.

Investors will be hopeful returns will ramp up further in the coming years, with the bank's core capital ratio – a key measure of a lender's resilience – coming in at 16.2 percent, giving it room to manoeuvre.

However RBS bosses have previously cautioned that concerns over Brexit's potential impact on the UK economy could temper ambitions to rapidly boost payouts.

The bank warned economic challenges could mean a spike in bad loans, including from major business failures.

Despite the note of caution, impairments on bad loans fell 19 pct to 398 million pounds in 2018 and the bank did not make any further provision for Brexit preparations on top of the 100 million pound charge billed in the third quarter.

RBS's second consecutive year in the black will likely intensify speculation the Treasury will act swiftly to sell more of its stock.

The lender remains 62 percent owned by British taxpayers, although the Conservative government has conducted two share sales as it looks to return it to private ownership.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

By Iain Withers and Lawrence White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
02:42aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Warns on Cost Targets Despite Rising Profit
DJ
02:41aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS boosts dividend but warns Brexit turmoil could incr..
RE
02:13aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:13aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : 2018 Annual Results
PU
02/14ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS one of eight banks in EU bond cartel probe - Bloomb..
RE
02/14ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Among Targets of EU Bond-Cartel Investigation -Bloomber..
DJ
02/14ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Keeping customers safe from romance scams
PU
02/14HSBC : EU adds Saudi Arabia to dirty-money blacklist, upsets UK, U.S.
RE
02/13ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Scottish jobs market growth continues as UK experiences..
PU
02/12ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 255 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 1 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 17,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 29 110 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP11.49%37 282
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.60%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.