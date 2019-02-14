Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS one of eight banks in EU bond cartel probe - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is one of eight banks being probed by European authorities for its possible role in a euro bond trading cartel, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a source.

The European Commission said in January it was investigating the unidentified banks for a scheme that distorted sovereign bond trading markets from 2007 to 2012.

The Commission's powerful antitrust arm said some traders at the eight banks exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated trading strategies on euro-denominated bonds, mainly through online chatrooms.

However, it said the charges did not imply anti-competitive conduct was a general practice in the market.

The European Commission and RBS declined to comment.

The charge came as a further blow to Europe's banks, which have already paid billions of euros in misconduct fines since the financial crisis.

RBS settled a major fine last year after agreeing to a $4.9 billion (£3.8 billion) penalty with U.S. regulators for past mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities.

The majority state-owned bank posts full-year results for 2018 on Friday.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers; Additional reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
06:24aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS one of eight banks in EU bond cartel probe - Bloomb..
RE
06:24aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Among Targets of EU Bond-Cartel Investigation -Bloomber..
DJ
05:47aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Keeping customers safe from romance scams
PU
03:01aHSBC : EU adds Saudi Arabia to dirty-money blacklist, upsets UK, U.S.
RE
02/13ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Scottish jobs market growth continues as UK experiences..
PU
02/12ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
02/12UK's 'broken' cash system needs overhaul
RE
02/12ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : partners with auticon to offer jobs to autistic consult..
PU
02/11NATWEST BK'B'NCP : RBS-Hiscox confirmed as latest partner to NatWest's Entrepren..
AQ
02/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Rally Ahead Of Latest Round Of U.S., China T..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 255 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 1 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 17,51
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 29 218 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP11.91%37 592
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.10%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.