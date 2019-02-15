Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS says 50 billion euros-plus of cross-border payments threatened by Brexit

02/15/2019 | 03:11am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - The political turmoil surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union threatens Royal Bank of Scotland's ability to clear more than 50 billion euros (44.08 billion pounds) per day in cross-border payments, the bank said on Friday.

RBS said it expected to be granted licences to be able to continue clearing the payments via its Frankfurt branch in time for Britain's departure on March 29, but it risked a significant hit if that did not happen.

"Given the quantum of affected payments and lack of short-term contingency arrangements, in the event that such euro clearing capabilities were not in place in time for a Hard Brexit or as required in the future, it could have a material impact on the Group and its customers," the bank said.

Hard Brexit refers to Britain potentially leaving the EU without a withdrawal deal. The disclosure from RBS is one of the most detailed yet from a bank on the ways in which the British government's failure to secure such a deal is threatening a hit to the financial industry.

Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a further defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday night, undermining her pledge to EU leaders to get a divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.

If the deal is not passed in time for March 29, Britain risks crashing out of the bloc without the unrestricted access to its financial markets that have helped make London the continent's leading financial hub.

RBS said the ability to clear cross-border euro payments was also critical for its ability to manage euro-denominated central bank cash balances of around 23 billion euros.

RBS warned Brexit could hurt its ability to reduce costs this year, as the bank reported a better than expected profit for 2018.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 255 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 1 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 17,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 29 110 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP11.49%37 282
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.60%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
