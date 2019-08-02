Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS unveils 1.7-billion-pound dividend, pre-tax profit beats expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 02:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of RBS bank is seen reflected in the windows of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON, August 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday announced a 1.7 billion pound dividend, but warned a tough economic environment will curtail its profitability over the next 18 months.

The state-backed lender posted stronger-than-expected half-year pre-tax profits of 2.7 billion pounds, above forecasts of 2.3 billion pounds according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

The figure was up 48% on 1.8 billion pounds the previous year, largely lifted by a 700 million pound boost from selling its stake in Saudi bank Alawwal.

The bank, which gave no update on its search for a successor to outgoing CEO Ross McEwan, said a tough outlook would make it unlikely to meet its goal of achieving a 12% plus return on tangible equity by 2020, although said this remained its medium term goal.

The lender announced an interim dividend of 2 pence per share and a special dividend of 12 pence.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
02:21aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Interim Results 2019 - Part 1 of 2
PU
02:06aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS unveils 1.7-billion-pound dividend, pre-tax profit ..
RE
07/31ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Gig economy “a springboard for entrepreneurs&rdqu..
PU
07/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade worries hit FTSE 100, banks slip on BoE plan
RE
07/29Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging
RE
07/29Barclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging
RE
07/26Australia's NAB says 13,000 customers' personal data breached
RE
07/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners end FTSE 100's three-day winning run
RE
07/24ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest publishes #PowerUp Index of the best and bright..
PU
07/24Drugmaker GSK ends chairman search with HSBC's Symonds
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 809 M
EBIT 2019 5 995 M
Net income 2019 2 936 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,68%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96x
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 26 198 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 274,66  GBp
Last Close Price 217,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP0.18%31 799
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.83%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA24.51%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group