Royal Bank of Scotland : Segmental Reporting Restatement Document

Overview of business re-segmentation

This announcement sets out changes to RBS's operating segments and consequent changes in results presentation. The announcement contains re-presented financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 and, is presented to aid comparison of RBS's quarter ended 31 March 2019 results with prior periods. Re-presented financial information for the quarters ended 31 December 2018 and 31 March 2018 are included.

Segmental reorganisation

RBS continues to deliver on its plan to build a strong, simple and fair bank for both customers and shareholders. To support this, the following previously reported operating segments are now realigned, with comparatives re-presented:

· Effective from 1 January 2019, Business Banking has been transferred from UK Personal and Business Banking (UK PBB) to Commercial Banking as the nature of the business, including distribution channels, products and customers, are more closely aligned to the Commercial Banking (CB) business. Concurrent with the transfer, UK PBB has been renamed to UK Personal Banking (UK PB) and the previous franchise combining UK PBB (now UK PB) and Ulster Bank RoI has been renamed Personal & Ulster. The Commercial & Private Banking franchise has also been renamed to Commercial & Private.

Quarter ended 31 March 2019 results

RBS's results for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 will be announced on Friday 26 April 2019. These results will be reported on the new structure and reporting basis as described above.

In conjunction with this Segmental Reporting Restatement Document, a financial supplement showing re-presented financial information for the last nine quarters is available at www.rbs.com/results.

Forward-looking statements

Document roadmap

Pages 2 to 5 of this document show the income statement, selected balance sheet line items and key metrics for the new reportable segments for the year and quarter ended 31 December 2018 and for the quarter ended 31 March 2018. The Re-segmentation reconciliation Appendix - summarises how Business Banking area is allocated to the reportable operating segment Commercial Banking.

