Royal Bank of Scotland : Shareholder Lawsuit Targets BofA, RBS Over European Bond Market -Reuters

03/05/2019 | 01:23pm EST

--Investors targeted Bank of America and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC in a lawsuit alleging the banks took part in a plan to rig prices in the European government bond market, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The suit is seeking class-action status, and was filed in the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, the report said.

--Neither bank responded to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bonds-lawsuit-rigging/bank-of-america-rbs-sued-in-u-s-over-euro-bond-cartel-idUSKCN1QM1ST

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.02% 29.0237 Delayed Quote.18.95%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -2.40% 259.9 Delayed Quote.22.89%
