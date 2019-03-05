Royal Bank of Scotland : Shareholder Lawsuit Targets BofA, RBS Over European Bond Market -Reuters

--Investors targeted Bank of America and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC in a lawsuit alleging the banks took part in a plan to rig prices in the European government bond market, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--The suit is seeking class-action status, and was filed in the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, the report said.

--Neither bank responded to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bonds-lawsuit-rigging/bank-of-america-rbs-sued-in-u-s-over-euro-bond-cartel-idUSKCN1QM1ST

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com