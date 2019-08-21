Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : Ulster Bank introduces new £20 note designs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Ulster Bank has revealed what its new £20 polymer note will look like when it enters circulation.

Building on the design theme of 'Living in Nature', which was developed by a panel of experts and people from across Northern Ireland, the £20 vertical note focuses on NI as a 'dwelling place'.

The new designs were showcased at an event in the bank's Culmore Road branch in Derry~Londonderry with star of the hit comedy 'Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

The twenty pound note will feature street entertainers and their appreciative audience, reflecting local music and culture, as well as tiles, brickwork and patterns inspired by NI's ubiquitous red-brick tenement buildings. Other elements of the note are drawn from the ornate decoration found on and in famous public buildings, corporate architecture and domestic homes in Derry, Belfast and other cities in Northern Ireland.

The note also incorporates Derry~Londonderry's much-loved Hallowe'en celebrations into the security features of the note; under a UV light, skeletons and Leisler's bat - the largest type of bat in Ireland - can be seen.

Speaking at the launch, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell said: 'As a Derry Girl both on and off-screen, I am really pleased to be supporting Ulster Bank with this historic launch. It's wonderful to see such strong references to the culture and architecture of the area and celebrate the universal appeal of our city.'

In continuity with the bank's other polymer notes, the note will contain advanced security features. It will feature elements from the natural world, including the Hawthorne flower and a transparent outline of Lough Neagh. The note will also feature its famous eels, a key catch for local fishermen, which spawn in the Sargasso sea before travelling hundreds of miles across rivers, waterfalls and dams to reside in Northern Ireland.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking in Northern Ireland, added: 'We've received really positive feedback on our unique designs. Bank notes continue to be an important part of the way that people interact with us, and we're proud to introduce these bold new designs which celebrate our cities and commitment to enjoying ourselves.'

In addition to revealing the new designs, the bank also reminded customers to use or exchange their paper £5 and £10 notes before they are withdrawn completely from circulation. The bank has been phasing the paper notes out over 2019. After the notes are officially removed from circulation, Ulster Bank will still exchange the old paper notes for their new polymer equivalents, but shops and businesses will no longer accept them.

Northern Ireland banknotes are legal currency across the UK and Ulster Bank has continued to work with vendors and retailers to ensure acceptance of the new notes when they are released next year.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:27:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
10:28aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Ulster Bank introduces new £20 note designs
PU
08/15EXPLAINER : UK to loosen budget purse strings as Brexit nears
RE
08/15LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Stumble For Second Day On U.S.-China Contagion..
DJ
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Final flight for flying banker
PU
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/15ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/13NAB Quarterly Profit Benefits From Flat Costs, Revenue Growth -- Update
DJ
08/13NAT WEST9 : RBS-NatWest customers in new pilot will be able to bank from home us..
AQ
08/12NAT WEST9 : Natwest launches voice controlled banking pilot using Google Assista..
AQ
08/12ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Banking on your voice
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 565 M
EBIT 2019 5 528 M
Net income 2019 2 876 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,6%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 22 277 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 258,04  GBp
Last Close Price 184,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-14.86%27 072
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.93%343 071
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 632
BANK OF AMERICA10.67%248 718
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.04%196 865
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%185 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group