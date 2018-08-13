Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland : Update on ring-fencing plans

08/13/2018 | 10:10am CEST

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

13 August 2018

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc - update on ring-fencing plans

On 31 July 2018, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBSG' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'RBS Group') announced that its second Ring-Fencing Transfer Scheme (the 'Scheme') under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 had been sanctioned on that date by the Court of Session in Scotland. The RBS Group is pleased to announce that, effective today, the Scheme has been implemented.

Implementation of the Scheme represents the achievement of a further key milestone in the RBS Group's journey to full compliance with the ring-fencing legislation.

For more details of the additional restructuring steps and end-state ring fencing business model for the RBS Group please refer to the 2017 RBS Annual Report and Accounts, including pages 109-110.

For Further Information Contact:

RBS Investor Relations:

Matt Waymark
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7672 1758

Paul Pybus
Head of Debt Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7678 1153

RBS Media Relations:

+44 (0) 13 1523 4205

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to RBS and its subsidiaries' regulatory capital position, and requirements, financial position, future pension funding requirements, on-going litigation and regulatory investigations, profitability, risk-weighted assets, impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements typically containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'plans', 'believes', 'risk', 'estimates' and words of similar import. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as RBS's future economic results, business and capital plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, exchange rate fluctuations and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or RBS's actual results are discussed in RBS's UK annual report and accounts and interim reports and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, RBS's Reports on Form 6-K and most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement and RBS does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Legal Entity Identifiers

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90

National Westminster Bank Plc

213800IBT39XQ9C4CP71

NatWest Markets Plc

RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:09:04 UTC
