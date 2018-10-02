Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/02 01:35:09 pm
246.65 GBp   -0.74%
01:07pROYAL BANK OF S : #YouAreTheNext
PU
11:48aNATWEST BK'B'NC : Free Access to finance event in Birmingham
AQ
10/01ROYAL BANK OF S : Q1 2018 RBS postcode lending
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Royal Bank of Scotland : #YouAreTheNext

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

The Prince's Trust, the UK's leading youth charity, has launched a campaign with NatWest to encourage young people to believe in their ideas and set up in business.

Supported by NatWest, the #YouAreTheNext campaign features five successful Prince's Trust supported businesses in a film, spreading the message that young people already have the ideas needed to carve out their own success.

Each young person in the campaign has been supported through the Prince's Trust Enterprise programme, which works with 18-30 year olds to turn big ideas into business reality.

The campaign is backed by NatWest who, as the largest corporate supporter of the Enterprise programme, have been instrumental in supporting some of the UK's best and brightest entrepreneurs to move from an idea to a viable, flourishing business.

One of the entrepreneurs featured in the campaign film is 30-year-old Alexander Rhys Boardman, who knows first-hand the importance of encouragement from those who believed in him.

Alexander said: 'I was lacking direction and felt completely lost before I came to The Prince's Trust. I suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety which meant I can find it difficult to cope with everyday life.

'Because of my OCD, I see things in a linear, structured way which actually helps me to create really strong visual images. I was able to find a creative outlet where my OCD could actually be turned into a positive. Painting has always been a way to express myself and I knew I had talent but until I came to The Prince's Trust I didn't know how to start a business or make a living from my art. I didn't even know if it was for people like me.

'It's quite scary to think about where I'd be without The Prince's Trust. I'd never had people believe in me before and, on top of that, they taught me so much. To think I now have my own business is incredible.'

The Prince's Trust with the Help of NatWest, recently introduced Prince's Trust Online, which offers an online version of the programme to support young entrepreneurs; so whether it's face-to-face or online, the support is there however young people need it, to turn their ideas into reality and become their next boss.

Gordon Merrylees Managing Director, Entrepreneurship at NatWest said: 'For the last 18 years we have worked in partnership with The Prince's Trust to create an environment that encourages and enables young people to develop their talents and ideas into sustainable businesses. Time and time again we see the transformative impact of someone believing in your idea and providing the necessary support systems to validate it, test it and develop it into a reality, and into a career.

Self-employment is an empowering opportunity for young people as whatever their background, they can carve out a new life for themselves by doing something they love and are great at, the world needs it and it can make a difference to people's lives.'

To discover how The Prince's Trust helps thousands of young people a year into business, and learn more about The Trust-supported businesses already out there, visit princes-trust.org.uk/enterprise
Watch and share the #YouAreTheNext campaign film here.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
01:07pROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : #YouAreTheNext
PU
11:48aNATWEST BK'B'NCP : Free Access to finance event in Birmingham
AQ
10/01ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Q1 2018 RBS postcode lending
PU
10/01ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/28BlackBerry, CalAmp rise; Tesla, Royal Bank of Scotland fall
AQ
09/28Global equity raising slumps, European bankers eye big floats
RE
09/28ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Johnston Carmichael publishes independent review into t..
PU
09/28RBS to name its digital banking offshoot Bo
AQ
09/27ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Plans to Launch Mobile-Only Lender Bo Next Year -Sk..
DJ
09/27ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to launch new consumer bank - Sky News
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07European financials slide amid slowing economy, money-laundering woes 
08/22The Royal Bank of Scotland declares GBP 0.02 dividend 
08/14Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $4.9B for financial crisis misconduct 
08/10Brighthouse, Deutsche Bank downgraded; Beneficial Bancorp, RBS upgraded 
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 992 M
EBIT 2018 5 032 M
Net income 2018 1 405 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 20,27
P/E ratio 2019 12,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 29 940 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-10.61%38 979
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%296 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%289 935
WELLS FARGO-13.37%251 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%235 321
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.