Royal Bank of Scotland : may use its surplus capital to pay one-off dividend - the Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Group    RBS   GB00B7T77214

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
My previous session
News 
09/13/2018 | 02:26am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could use up to 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) of surplus capital to pay a special one-off dividend to shareholders, the bank's Chairman Howard Davies told the Times in an interview on Wednesday.

Davies preferred to use the spare cash to buy RBS shares from the government but said the special dividend was an option if shareholders were in favour of it, the Times report said.

"If there are a lot of shareholders pressing for a special dividend, that is something we would consider," the Times quoted Davies as saying.

A special dividend could be used to pay about 33 pence a share to investors, the Times said.

In August, RBS said it would pay an interim dividend of 2 pence per share in October, the first time since the bank was rescued with a 45.5 billion pound bailout in the 2008 financial crisis.

RBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.7665 pounds)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 019 M
EBIT 2018 5 008 M
Net income 2018 1 407 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 19,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 29 675 M
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-11.40%38 586
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.00%384 586
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%308 138
WELLS FARGO-5.42%276 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%269 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.32%222 015
