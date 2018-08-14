Royal Bank of Scotland pays $4.9 billion for financial crisis-era misconduct: U.S. Justice Department
08/14/2018 | 09:07pm CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S. claims that it misled investors on residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2008, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding this was the largest penalty imposed on a bank for misconduct during the financial crisis.
The department said that RBS disputes the allegations and does not admit wrongdoing.
