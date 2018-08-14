Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
My previous session
08/14 05:35:16 pm
242.2 GBp   -1.46%
Royal Bank of Scotland pays $4.9 billion for financial crisis-era misconduct: U.S. Justice Department

08/14/2018 | 09:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $4.9 billion to settle U.S. claims that it misled investors on residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2008, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday, adding this was the largest penalty imposed on a bank for misconduct during the financial crisis.

The department said that RBS disputes the allegations and does not admit wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 991 M
EBIT 2018 4 969 M
Net income 2018 1 224 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 25,49
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 29 867 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-11.58%38 116
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%388 955
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%311 534
WELLS FARGO-4.32%282 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%235 455
