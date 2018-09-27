Log in
Royal Bank of Scotland Group

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/27 05:30:00 pm
255.75 GBp   +0.22%
News 
News

Royal Bank of Scotland : to launch new consumer bank - Sky News

09/27/2018 | 08:39pm CEST
Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to launch a new standalone consumer bank called Bo to fight industry challengers such as the British app bank Monzo and digital bank Revolut, Sky News reported.

The new consumer digital lender is being headed by the bank's former chief operating officer Mark Bailie and is expected to launch next year, Sky said on Thursday. https://bit.ly/2xD0Z0P

RBS executives are said to want to migrate one million NatWest customers to the new platform, which will only be accessible on mobile devices, Sky added.

"We're focused on using automation and technology to deliver a more efficient banking experience that better reflects the changing way our customers now bank," a RBS spokeswoman told Reuters in March.

British retail banks are poised to introduce money management apps to compete with those already launched by financial technology start-ups, betting their trusted brands, broad client base and deep pockets will help them make up lost ground.

RBS did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 992 M
EBIT 2018 5 032 M
Net income 2018 1 405 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,92
P/E ratio 2019 13,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 30 892 M
Chart ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP-8.20%40 570
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.06%284 881
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.16%233 079
