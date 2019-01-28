Log in
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS)
The Royal Bank of Scotland plc: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

01/28/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: The Royal Bank of Scotland plc / Key word(s): Bond
The Royal Bank of Scotland plc: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

28.01.2019 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28th January 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Bayerische Landesbank
Pre-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc, (contact: Christopher Agathangelou, TEL: +442070851297) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Directive (EU/596/2014).

The securities:
Issuer: Bayerische Landesbank
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mn
Description: 10yr EUR 500mn Pfandbrief
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: tbc
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): Bayerische Landesbank (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)
BNP Paribas
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Natixis
NatWest Markets Plc
Stabilisation venue: Munich
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 28th January 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: For a maximum of 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.
 

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilising Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is only directed at, and the offer of securities to which it relates are only available to, persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied upon by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities is made in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the date of publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or, where appropriate, has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.


28.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

769927  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769927&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
