ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis update share buyback

11/25/2019

Papendrecht, 25 November 2019

In the period from 18 November up to and including 22 November, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) repurchased own shares. The repurchases took place within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 15 March 2019.

Click here for a complete overview of all individual transactions.

Boskalis will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. Interested parties can subscribe to these press releases at ir@boskalis.com. An overview of the progress of the program can be found on www.boskalis.com/sharebuyback2019.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:22:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 690 M
EBIT 2019 3,64 M
Net income 2019 86,5 M
Debt 2019 168 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 34,8x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 2 860 M
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,33  €
Last Close Price 21,41  €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.-1.47%3 154
VINCI38.35%61 101
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.05%30 233
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.45%26 961
FERROVIAL47.67%21 154
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.74%18 702
