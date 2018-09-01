A Greek Island Paradise Tries to Be a Little Less Welcoming

By Costas Paris

SANTORINI, Greece -- On most days from March to December, thousands of tourists spill out of cruise ships and onto Santorini, where they pump money into the local economy as they eat, drink and make their way to the Greek island's northern tip to watch the sun slipping into the Aegean Sea.

Some officials here say they have seen enough.

"The island is saturated," Mayor Nikos Zorzos said. "We can't handle anymore tourists."

Starting next year the island will cap daily cruise arrivals at 8,000, hoping to curb a flow of day travelers the mayor said is putting too much strain on infrastructure and supplies. The move has rankled cruise operators and business owners, who say such a move would choke off their economic lifeblood and that the onus is on the island to do more to accommodate the crowds.

Santorini, formed after a volcanic eruption in 1613 B.C., is one of the world's top tourist destinations and Greece's most popular. It draws nearly two million people a year and almost half of them are day visitors from cruise ships that stay on the island for an average of seven hours, according to cruise operators and local officials. On the busiest days in the summer, Santorini draws more than 10,000 visitors a day.

The crowds are taking a toll, Mr. Zorzos said.

"A lot of people here depend on cruisers, but something has to give," the mayor said in an interview. "The electricity grid and water supply are at their limit. Garbage has doubled in five years. If we don't control the crowds, it will backfire and ruin us."

With the new system going into effect next year, if too many cruise ships are scheduled to come in at the same time, sailings will be spread out and ships will be asked to come back another day.

But with cruise itineraries already booked up to two years in advance and no plans by operators to cut sailings or introduce smaller ships, there are questions of how effective the system will be.

The problem is intensified by the roughly 4,000 daily arrivals of visitors on Greek passenger vessels, mostly from Crete, that also bring in most of the island's supplies.

The cruise ships are too big to dock at the island's small ports. They anchor outside the old port in Fira on the eastern side of Santorini, and a fleet of smaller boats bring them in. From there lines form to board an old cable car that moves 680 people an hour on an 800-foot ascent into town. Alternatively, visitors can hop on a donkey for a steep climb on concrete stairs or walk up.

At Fira, rows of buses take the newcomers to destinations around the island, but mostly to Oia, 9 miles to the north. The buses merge in a narrow single-lane street and the traffic jam resembles Manhattan at rush hour.

The Cruise Lines Industry Association, the sector's trade body, says the industry recognizes the need to prevent overcrowding to preserve the island's appeal, and that it will respect the mayor's daily arrival limit. At the same time, Santorini should do more to improve its tourist infrastructure, industry officials say.

"We are a top revenue generator and unfairly blamed," said Maria Deligianni, CLIA's public affairs representative in the Eastern Mediterranean. "Everyone wants to go to Oia, but it's not the cruise industry's fault that there is only one cable car for all these thousands of people."

The mayor's office said they have looked into adding a cable car, but the cost is prohibitive, approvals must come from the central government in Athens, and it will take years to complete the necessary structural and environmental studies.

CLIA says cruises contributed EUR546 million ($626 million) to the Greek economy last year, with around 15% going to Santorini.

The world's biggest cruise operators, including Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise and MSC Cruises, make trips to the island. They said CLIA talks on their behalf.

"We saved for 10 years and moved from Athens to run this shop," said Eleni Svaronos, who runs a cafe in Fira. "We pay a lot of rent and have a kid in college in the U.K. We make a decent living from the cruise visitors and every time I hear about limiting their numbers, I feel very insecure."

Tourism, which accounts for about one-fifth of Greece's annual gross national product, has transformed Santorini. The island was devastated by an earthquake in 1956 that led to an exodus of its residents. Electricity only came in 1974, and the first cruises arrived in the 1980s.

The population is estimated to have more than doubled in 15 years to around 25,000 to accommodate the growing numbers of visitors. Beyond cruisers, Santorini is a top wedding and honeymoon destination. Villas and luxury rooms at Oia go for $8,000 a night or more.

"Each cruiser spends around EUR150 a day and about 70% of the population depends on them, from tour guides and bus drivers to tourist shops, restaurants and bars," said Nikos Nomikos, president of the island's retail association. "We don't want anymore limits. We want more people to come in."

Write to Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com