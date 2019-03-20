ADVENTURE AWAITS: SERENADE OF THE SEAS TO CALL AUSTRALIA HOME

Wednesday 20 March 2019: Australian travellers can choose from four Royal Caribbean megaliners and two home ports from 2020, when the line introduces a brand new ship to Sydney in Serenade of the Seas and delivers Queenslanders with their very own dedicated cruise ship, Radiance of the Seas, home ported from Brisbane's International Cruise Terminal and located within a stone's throw of the stunning South Pacific.

Serenade of the Seas - the younger sister to Radiance of the Seas - will sail from Sydney's Overseas Passenger Terminal for the first time from October 2020 to April 2021, offering 18 dining venues, bars and lounges, as well as a rock climbing wall, 9-hole mini golf course and three pools. The 2400-guest megaliner boasts Whoopi Goldberg as her godmother plus lounges and bars not seen previously in Australian waters, including the Safari Club, Congo Bar and Zanzibar Lounge.

After an absence of three years, Royal Caribbean will return to home porting in Brisbane with the 2400-guest Radiance of the Seas. Currently based in in Sydney, the line's 'culinary ship' will call Brisbane's brand new International Cruise Terminal at Luggage Point home, offering Queenslanders their first taste of the airy and light-filled cruise ship from their doorstep from November 2020 to April 2021. Radiance of the Seas will arrive to Queensland fresh from a multi-million makeover following a drydock in 2020, which will see a range of enhancements. More details to be announced.

Australian fan-favourite Voyager of the Seas returns to Sydney in October 2020. With capacity for 4000 guests, the megaliner is widely considered the ship which started the revolution for larger, newer and more feature-packed ships being deployed down under.

Last but by no means least, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, returns for her fifth season down under. Each cruise can cater to up to 4,900 guests, who will continue to enjoy incredible thrills such as the iFly skydiving experience, North Star viewing capsule and bumper cars included in their fare as standard.

'We're thrilled to be bringing a brand new ship to Sydney, and returning to Queensland with our newer and larger megaliner, both packed to the rafters with features for families and couples alike,' she concluded.

Together, the four Royal Caribbean megaliners will offer more capacity and more itineraries than ever before, with more than 80 sailings for Australian travellers to choose from, ranging from 2 to 19 nights to destinations in the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

