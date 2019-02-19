For Royal Caribbean, a Good Ground Game Strengthens Sea Legs in China

By Ezequiel Minaya

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s effort to tempt more Chinese vacationers aboard its ships is showing signs of bearing fruit.

In the last three years, Royal Caribbean has seen a 75% increase in Chinese guests on cruises outside of China in places such as Europe and Alaska, company executives said while reporting quarterly results last month.

The growth represents a sea change in the Asian market, where 91% of cruise passengers stayed within the region in 2017, according to the Cruise Lines International Association, an industry group.

"Growing the cruise market in China required the evolution of how Chinese consumers think of cruises," said James Hardiman, an analyst with Wedbush Securities Inc. "It's largely seen as a means to gamble and shop. Western cruisers think of cruises as much more than that, as an opportunity to relax and travel."

The three U.S.-based companies that control 80% of the cruise industry -- Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line -- have been trying to expand in China for years, but it hasn't always been plain sailing.

Costa Cruises, an Italian brand owned by Carnival, tested the market in 2006, when it based one of its vessels there. Royal Caribbean followed suit in 2007.

In those early days, the cruise lines based older, smaller ships in China, analysts said. In 2015, Royal Caribbean bet that a larger, newer ship would be a better draw. The company redirected the 4,180-passenger Quantum of the Seas, one of its most sophisticated ships, to Shanghai.

"It definitely was a gamble to put a billion-dollar asset there," said Jason Liberty, the company's chief financial officer. "But we have deepened our roots in the market."

Royal Caribbean's success in China has much to do with a strong ground game, analysts and executives said.

The company has hired about 300 salespeople in the country to increase brand awareness and, on a more basic level, change the way consumers and travel agents think about cruises.

Royal Caribbean also has developed strong distribution relationships with travel agents, said Carol Levenson, an analyst with debt analysis firm Gimme Credit.

All of that has helped inform fleet decisions. In June, Royal Caribbean plans to introduce Spectrum of the Seas, a ship made specially for the Chinese market. The design of the ship was informed by lessons learned over the past decade about factors such as spending patterns in onboard casinos and spas, Ms. Levenson said.

The investment has helped Royal Caribbean move from a charter distribution model to more group sales and direct distribution, said Brandt Montour, a cruise line analyst for JPMorgan Equity Research.

Mr. Liberty said Royal Caribbean has earmarked about 6% of its capacity for China, while the country accounts for more than 6% of total revenue.

The China-based fleets of Carnival and Norwegian have fluctuated in size over the past decade.

Norwegian executives announced late last year that the company was moving its only China-berthed ship to Alaska, a more popular destination. The company didn't respond to a request for further comment on its China strategy.

Write to Ezequiel Minaya at ezequiel.minaya@wsj.com