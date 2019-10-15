Royal Caribbean Cruises : ANNOUNCES LELEPA, VANUATU IS PERFECT FOR “PERFECT DAY”

MEDIA CONTACTS: Lyan Sierra-Caro (305) 539-4091 lsierracaro@rccl.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES LELEPA, VANUATU IS PERFECT FOR "PERFECT DAY" South Pacific Island To Be First Carbon Neutral Private Cruise Destination in the World

14 October 2019, Sydney, Australia- Vanuatu, one of the natural gems of the South Pacific, will be the new home of Royal Caribbean's newest private island destination - Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu.

The announcement of the new project was made by Vanuatu's Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley.

Salwai and Bayley said the destination will be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase the distinct natural ecological beauty and diverse local culture of the island nation as well as provide employment and education opportunities.

Perfect Day at Lelepawill also be built with sustainability features designed to safeguard the island's ecosystems and will be the first carbon neutral* private cruise destination in the world. Cox Architecture, a sustainable, design-focused contemporary architectural firm based in Australia, will serve as the lead architect on the project.

"We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed," Bayley said. "That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place."

Vanuatu Prime Minister Salwai said, "Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year. Today marks a major step forward in our island nation's close relationship with Royal Caribbean and one that will support sustainable growth for future generations. The Ni-Vanuatu people look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean guests from around the world to enjoy extraordinary adventures and relaxation during their Perfect Day at Lelepa."

Bayley said, "Anyone who has encountered the tremendous natural beauty of Lelepa can understand why it is the perfect setting for 'Perfect Day.' Our guests who travel to the South Pacific are seeking authentic adventures and genuine relaxation, and they will find both here."

Perfect Day at Lelepawill have a different look and feel from Royal Caribbean's wildly popular Perfect Day at CocoCay"because our guests around the world all have different definitions for their perfect day - and all of them are right. Our designers and nature have created the ideal South Pacific experience and we expect the results will be stunning."