Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Caribbean Cruises    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

(RCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Caribbean Cruises : ANNOUNCES LELEPA, VANUATU IS PERFECT FOR “PERFECT DAY”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 04:57am EDT

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lyan Sierra-Caro

(305) 539-4091

lsierracaro@rccl.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES LELEPA, VANUATU IS PERFECT FOR "PERFECT DAY" South Pacific Island To Be First Carbon Neutral Private Cruise Destination in the World

14 October 2019, Sydney, Australia- Vanuatu, one of the natural gems of the South Pacific, will be the new home of Royal Caribbean's newest private island destination - Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu.

The announcement of the new project was made by Vanuatu's Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley.

Salwai and Bayley said the destination will be created in partnership with the community of Vanuatu to showcase the distinct natural ecological beauty and diverse local culture of the island nation as well as provide employment and education opportunities.

Perfect Day at Lelepawill also be built with sustainability features designed to safeguard the island's ecosystems and will be the first carbon neutral* private cruise destination in the world. Cox Architecture, a sustainable, design-focused contemporary architectural firm based in Australia, will serve as the lead architect on the project.

"We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed," Bayley said. "That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place."

Vanuatu Prime Minister Salwai said, "Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year. Today marks a major step forward in our island nation's close relationship with Royal Caribbean and one that will support sustainable growth for future generations. The Ni-Vanuatu people look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean guests from around the world to enjoy extraordinary adventures and relaxation during their Perfect Day at Lelepa."

Bayley said, "Anyone who has encountered the tremendous natural beauty of Lelepa can understand why it is the perfect setting for 'Perfect Day.' Our guests who travel to the South Pacific are seeking authentic adventures and genuine relaxation, and they will find both here."

Perfect Day at Lelepawill have a different look and feel from Royal Caribbean's wildly popular Perfect Day at CocoCay"because our guests around the world all have different definitions for their perfect day - and all of them are right. Our designers and nature have created the ideal South Pacific experience and we expect the results will be stunning."

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and

guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel WeeklyReaders' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

# # #

  • Royal Caribbean'sPerfect Day at Lelepawill be audited and certified by an independent third-party expert to ensure it meets the standards for carbon neutrality. Details on the extensive and innovative techniques we will employ to achieve carbon neutrality will be released soon.

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
04:57aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : ANNOUNCES LELEPA, VANUATU IS PERFECT FOR “PERFEC..
PU
12:07aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Lelepa, Vanuatu Is Perfect For "Perfect Day"
PU
10/10ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Reveals homeport and name of fifth oasis class ship
PU
09/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Political Uncertainty
DJ
09/26Cruise Stocks Go on Sale After Yet Another Profit Warning--Update
DJ
09/26Cruise Stocks Go on Sale After Yet Another Profit Warning
DJ
09/26ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : - SPECTRUM OF THE SEAS IS THE BIGGEST CRUISE SHIP TO V..
AQ
09/25ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Spectrum of the seas is the biggest cruise ship to vis..
PU
09/25ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Offers 1,400 Sustainable Tours for Cruisers Ahead of 2..
PR
09/24ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : New Adventures Headline $110 Million Amplification of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 979 M
EBIT 2019 2 183 M
Net income 2019 1 976 M
Debt 2019 10 286 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 22 624 M
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Cruises Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 139,55  $
Last Close Price 107,96  $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Pritzker Independent Director
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES10.40%22 624
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL11.62%39 912
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-16.94%29 064
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.30.13%26 801
ACCOR2.78%11 197
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.39%10 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group