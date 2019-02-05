Log in
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES (RCL)

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES (RCL)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Caribbean Cruises : Awilhelmsen Completes Transaction Among Owning Family Members And Sells 4.8 Million Shares Of Royal Caribbean

02/05/2019 | 07:31pm EST

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awilhelmsen AS announced today that it has sold 4.8 million shares of common stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) to a financial institution in a market transaction pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act.  As a result of the transaction, the Arne Wilhelmsen family becomes the sole owner of Awilhelmsen and following the sale of RCL shares, Awilhelmsen, together with its affiliates, continues to beneficially own 12% of RCL common stock.

"This sale of shares enables Awilhelmsen to complete a transaction with its owning families, while maintaining its significant position as the largest shareholder of RCL," said Sigurd E. Thorvildsen, its Chief Executive Officer.

Awilhelmsen is a privately owned investment company located in Oslo, Norway.  Awilhelmsen was established in 1939, and was one of three founders of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in 1968.  Awilhelmsen currently has the following business areas: Cruise Vacations, Real Estate, Shipping & Offshore, Retail and Financial Investments.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awilhelmsen-completes-transaction-among-owning-family-members-and-sells-4-8-million-shares-of-royal-caribbean-300790403.html

SOURCE Awilhelmsen AS


© PRNewswire 2019
