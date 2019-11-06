Royal Caribbean Cruises : EMBARKS ON THRILL-SEEKING ADVENTURES IN ALASKA FOR 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2019- Royal Caribbean International begins to unveil the lineup of adventures in store for 2021-22 with the opening of its Alaska itineraries . The cruise line invites guests to set course for awe- inspiring views and thrilling adventures in the Last Frontier on returning favorites Ovation, Radianceand Serenade of the Seasin summer 2021.For the second consecutive year, Royal Caribbean will bring three ships to the region-each featuring the brand's first line of spa staterooms -and offer varying 7-night itineraries sailing from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia; and Seward, Alaska. The cruise line's 2021 Alaska sailings are now open for bookings.

Go Bold onOvation of the Seas

Ovationreturns for a third consecutive year to deliver unparalleled adventures against the jaw- dropping backdrop of Alaska's picturesque landscapes. Whether from the North Star or the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, guests will have panoramic views of the scenic landscape, wildlife-filled fjords and the lush scenery of Alaska's Inside Passage-all from on board. The 7-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle will visit the best of the region, including Skagway, where vacationers can retrace the steps of the historic Klondike Gold Rush and visit a restored 19th-century railroad depot; and Juneau, to go dogsledding over the Mendenhall Glacier or explore centuries-old mining trails.

After exploring storied destinations, travelers will come back to enjoy the ship's unique lineup of signature Royal Caribbean experiences.From the FlowRider surf simulator and RipCord by iFly, to the SeaPlex, the largest and most revolutionary indoor active space at sea-which features a trapeze school, full-size basketball court, roller-skating rink and bumper cars-there is adventure for all ages. For those who want to dial it down and relax after their action-packed days, travelers can kick back at the Vitality Spa and the indoor or outdoor pools that offer front-row seats of the spectacular surroundings. Vacationers can also delight their palates at Chops Grille, Izumi or Jamie's Italian before catching one of Royal Caribbean's award-winning original productions.

Adventure Awaits onRadiance andSerenade of the Seas

Bringing back bucket-list adventures, Radianceand Serenade of the Seaswill, once again, sail among the untouched wilderness. Radiancewill offer alternating southbound and northbound 7-night itineraries between Vancouver and Seward. Guests will have the opportunity to see the magnificent landscapes of this stunning region firsthand with calls to Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Skagway, and as they sail through the Inside Passage and by Hubbard Glacier.

Explorers of every kind on board Radiancecan extend their time with overnight stays before or after their cruise with 3- to 7-night Cruisetour packages. On these immersive journeys, travelers will be able to visit the famed Denali National Park and Preserve with local experts, hike the Exit Glacier, kayak and bike by Eklutna Lake, and more.

