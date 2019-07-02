Royal Caribbean Cruises : Fleet Expansion Cruises to Clean-Energy Future

MIAMI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a third Icon-class ship for delivery in 2025.

The ship will join its two sister ships – to be delivered in 2022 and 2024, respectively – in Royal Caribbean International's fleet, an industry leader in innovation, clean technology, and breakthrough ship design.

"We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Icon-class fleet that affirms our commitment to clean-power technologies at sea," said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. "We've designed a class of ships powered by liquefied natural gas that leverages the latest, environmentally-friendly applications. We believe that innovative shipbuilding can reduce our carbon footprint and boost energy efficiencies to help to build a cleaner future."

"These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Meyer Turku to bring to life now three vessels of what will be a remarkable class of ships," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Building on our vision with the addition of a third order is a testament to our confidence in the innovative design and energy-efficient technology and engineering that will, without a doubt, make Icon class a game changer."

"We are very thankful to Royal Caribbean for their confidence in the Icon ship design and our ability to build such an exceptional ship even before the first Icon is delivered," said Jan Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku.

This order is contingent upon financing.

