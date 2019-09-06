Log in
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. : Raises Dividend Eleven Percent

09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per common share payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2019.  This move reflects the company's continuing efforts to increase shareholder returns.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. We are also a 50 percent joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49 percent shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros. Together, these brands operate a combined total of 63 ships with an additional 13 on order as of June 30, 2019. They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on www.rclcorporate.com. www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamara.com, www.silversea.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, or www.rclinvestor.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-raises-dividend-eleven-percent-300913330.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
