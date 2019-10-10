Log in
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

(RCL)
Royal Caribbean Cruises : REVEALS HOMEPORT AND NAME OF FIFTH OASIS CLASS SHIP

10/10/2019

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lyan Sierra-Caro

(305) 539-4091

lsierracaro@rccl.com

Michelle Byrd

(305) 982-2259

maertsbyrd@rccl.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS HOMEPORT AND NAME OF FIFTH OASIS CLASS SHIP

World's Largest Cruise Ship to Sail from China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2019-Excitement was in the air today as Royal Caribbean Internationalannounced the homeport and name of its fifth Oasis Class ship. The next ship to join the leading cruise line's innovative lineup will be named Wonder of the Seasand set sail from Shanghai, China. The details were revealed by Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley at a global cruise industry conference event held in Shanghai. Slated for a highly anticipated debut In 2021, the world's largest cruise ship will introduce a new era of cruising as the first of the renowned Oasis Class to sail the Asia Pacific.

"Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that," said Bayley. "Wonder of the Seaswill redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean's most exciting chapters to come."

Today also marked an important milestone for Wonder of the Seas.Halfway around the world in Saint-Nazaire, France, Wonder'skeel was lowered into place at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard, marking the start of the ship's physical construction. During what is known as the keel-laying ceremony, a 970-ton block, measuring 155 feet by 65 feet, was lifted onto the building dock with a 1,400-ton crane.

"Royal Caribbean International has been a market leader in China for more than 10 years by consistently showcasing bold deployment strategies and driving growth of the new to cruise market," said Dr. Zinan Liu, Chairman, Royal Caribbean Asia. "The deployment of Wonder of the Seasis a manifesto of new era for Royal Caribbean."

Wonder of the Seaswill be part of the Oasis class of ships, the largest in the world, and will combine the iconic seven-neighborhood concept that her sister ships feature along with a bold lineup of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment and the latest technology. More information on Wonder'sitineraries and brand-new adventures will be announced soon.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and

guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel WeeklyReaders' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

# # #

