Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Caribbean Cruises    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

(RCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Caribbean Cruises : SPECTRUM OF THE SEAS TO OVERNIGHT IN TOKYO FOR SPECIAL SAILINGS IN SUMMER 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lyan Sierra-Caro (305) 539-4091

lsierracaro@rccl.com

Celia de la Llama (305) 982-2363

cdelallama@rccl.com

SPECTRUM OF THE SEASTO OVERNIGHT IN TOKYO FOR SPECIAL SAILINGS IN SUMMER 2020

Tokyo's New Cruise Terminal will Debut with the World's Most Technologically Advanced Ship

MIAMI, June 7, 2019- In true Royal Caribbean Internationalfashion, Spectrum of the Seaswill once again raise the bar in the Asian cruise market as the revolutionary ship plans new overnight stays in Tokyo, Japan in summer 2020. Built to deliver great vacation experiences, the first Quantum Ultra Class ship boasts the cruise line's first private enclave for suite guests, innovative dining concepts, and stunning features and adventures - many of which have never before been seen at sea.

In summer 2020, Spectrum of the Seasand Voyager of the Seaswill each sail two special cruises into Tokyo's brand-new cruise terminal, Shinkyaku Pier, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience to take in the city's vibrant energy as it comes alive during this exciting time. Spectrumwill depart on July 25 and August 2 from Shanghai, China to Tokyo, and Voyagerwill offer itineraries beginning July 26 out of Hong Kong and August 2 from Tokyo, each staying overnight. Adding to the excitement, Quantum of the Seaswill begin sailing from Singapore in 2019, and with both Spectrumand Quantumsailing from Singapore this year, this marks the start of Royal Caribbean's Double Quantum Year in the region.

"Our ships are designed and created to deliver unforgettable vacation experiences to our guests, and we are proud to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience in Tokyo next summer," said Bert Hernandez, President, Royal Caribbean China.

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 73 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel WeeklyReaders' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

# # #

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
04:08pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Spectrum of the seas to overnight in tokyo for special..
PU
06/06ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Comments On Cuba Travel Policy Change
PR
06/05Cuba's private-sector workers say Trump's travel curbs will hurt them too
RE
06/05U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
RE
06/03ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Spectrum of the Seas Celebrates Inaugural Season in Ch..
PR
06/03ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/24ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Celebrity cruises announces three revolutionary partne..
AQ
05/21ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Oasis of the Seas, The Ship That Changed The Game, Set..
PR
05/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Declares dividend
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 057 M
EBIT 2019 2 215 M
Net income 2019 2 035 M
Debt 2019 10 078 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
P/E ratio 2020 10,82
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 24 873 M
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Cruises Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 147 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Pritzker Independent Director
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES21.15%25 304
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.48%41 410
CARNIVAL CORP3.77%34 996
CARNIVAL PLC1.81%34 996
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC26.74%25 739
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS22.53%11 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About