Royal Caribbean Cruises : SPECTRUM OF THE SEAS TO OVERNIGHT IN TOKYO FOR SPECIAL SAILINGS IN SUMMER 2020

SPECTRUM OF THE SEASTO OVERNIGHT IN TOKYO FOR SPECIAL SAILINGS IN SUMMER 2020

Tokyo's New Cruise Terminal will Debut with the World's Most Technologically Advanced Ship

MIAMI, June 7, 2019- In true Royal Caribbean Internationalfashion, Spectrum of the Seaswill once again raise the bar in the Asian cruise market as the revolutionary ship plans new overnight stays in Tokyo, Japan in summer 2020. Built to deliver great vacation experiences, the first Quantum Ultra Class ship boasts the cruise line's first private enclave for suite guests, innovative dining concepts, and stunning features and adventures - many of which have never before been seen at sea.

In summer 2020, Spectrum of the Seasand Voyager of the Seaswill each sail two special cruises into Tokyo's brand-new cruise terminal, Shinkyaku Pier, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience to take in the city's vibrant energy as it comes alive during this exciting time. Spectrumwill depart on July 25 and August 2 from Shanghai, China to Tokyo, and Voyagerwill offer itineraries beginning July 26 out of Hong Kong and August 2 from Tokyo, each staying overnight. Adding to the excitement, Quantum of the Seaswill begin sailing from Singapore in 2019, and with both Spectrumand Quantumsailing from Singapore this year, this marks the start of Royal Caribbean's Double Quantum Year in the region.

"Our ships are designed and created to deliver unforgettable vacation experiences to our guests, and we are proud to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience in Tokyo next summer," said Bert Hernandez, President, Royal Caribbean China.

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 73 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel WeeklyReaders' Choice Awards.

