Snap & Sail: Azamara® Searches for the Brand's Next Content Creator*

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Photography Day, Azamara - the cruise line committed to Destination Immersion® - is pleased to announce its new Snap & Sail Photo Contest. Open to all adventure seekers, the contest is designed to inspire individuals to share their travel stories with the chance to become the next Azamara content creator. The winner of Azamara's Snap & Sail Photo Contest will win a spot aboard Azamara Journey's 13-Night Tango, Salsa & Samba Voyage, where they will be tasked with capturing images that showcase the brand's authentic cultural experiences.

To enter the Snap & Sail Photo Contest:

Post a destination photo from recent or past travels to a public Instagram account - the image must be in one of Azamara's current or upcoming destinations Include the following hashtags #AzamaraContestEntry and #SnapandSail In the caption, tell us what you love about the destination

Departing from Buenos Aireson December 8, 2019, the voyage will sail to ports along the pristine seashore of Uruguayand Brazil. The content creator will experience a performance at the historic Solis Theater in Montevideoduring Uruguay'straditional carnival celebration. While in Rio de Janeiro, they will take a scenic train ride through the rainforest to the top of Corcovado Mountain, which boasts the famous 'Christ the Redeemer' statue as well as give travelers a 360-degree view of the area's scenic cityscape and paradisiacal beaches. Before the sailing concludes, the winner will get an up-close view at the world's largest non-migratory sea lion colony in Punta Del Este, Uruguay.

The contest begins August 19, 2019at 4:00pm EDTand ends August 26, 2019at 5:30pm EDT. The winners will be randomly selected and announced no later than September 2, 2019. There is no purchase necessary and the contest is open to the US and the UK only. In addition to the South Americavoyage, the winner will be awarded with a voyage of choice, based off availability, and also includes one round-trip flight**. To learn more about Azamara, the Snap & Sail Photo Contest and the contest rules, please visit: www.azamara.com/world-photo-day-contest

In addition to the 13-Night Tango, Salsa & Samba Voyage, Azamara offers additional sailings to South America, including the 15-Night Chilean Fjords Voyage. Departing on February 4, 2020, travelers will have the chance to sail along the stunning coastlines of Chile, Argentina, the Falkland Islandsand Uruguay. Making stops in Patagonia, naturalists will have the chance to kayak and fly fish while in port at Puerto Chacabuco, Chile. In the Falkland Islands, guests will marvel at the extensive King Penguin population at Volunteer Point. Debarking in Buenos Aires- often considered 'the Parisof South America' - passengers looking for complete immersion into Argentine culture can dance the day away with a personal tango lesson.

About Azamara®

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® - an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for 'Best Boutique Cruise Line' and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for 'Best Shore Excursions.' In 2019, Azamara will take guests to 316 ports in 78 countries, including 268 late nights and 150 overnights. In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

*CONTEST OPEN TO THE US AND UK ONLY

**NON-WORKING VOYAGE IS BASED ON AVAILABILITY

