Royal Caribbean Cruises : GROUP EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF CRUISING

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2020 - The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is our top priority. As we work with the CDC and others toward this shared goal, Royal Caribbean Group will be extending the suspension of sailings to include those departing on or before October 31, 2020, excluding sailings from China and Australia.

We will be reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.

