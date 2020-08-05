Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Caribbean Cruises : GROUP EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF CRUISING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2020 - The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is our top priority. As we work with the CDC and others toward this shared goal, Royal Caribbean Group will be extending the suspension of sailings to include those departing on or before October 31, 2020, excluding sailings from China and Australia.

We will be reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a cruise vacation company comprising four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 63 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 10, 2020. Learn more at www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

###

Media contact: Jonathon Fishman
Email: corporatecommunications@rccl.com

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LT
12:52pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Group extends suspension of cruising
PU
09:40aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Thinking about buying stock in Sorrento Therapeutics, ..
PR
08/03ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
08/03ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Group to Hold Conference Call on Business Update and S..
AQ
07/31ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And Second Qu..
PR
07/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : sets sail with updated corporate identity
PR
07/28ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : names Dr. Calvin Johnson Global Head, Public Health and ..
PR
07/27ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Group reinvents cruise industry's safety drill
AQ
07/24ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : reinvents cruise industry's safety drill
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 400 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 360 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,10x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 10 287 M 10 287 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 85 350
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,25 $
Last Close Price 49,13 $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-63.20%10 287
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-43.14%27 918
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-29.38%21 715
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-10.83%10 233
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-72.97%9 987
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-28.78%8 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group