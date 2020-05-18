Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Caribbean Cruises : Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And First Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

MIAMI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to provide a business update.  The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.  To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada.  International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation Company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises.  The Company is also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder of the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.  Together these brands operate a combined total of 62 ships with an additional 16 on order as of March 31, 2020.  They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamaraclubcruises.com, www.silversea.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-first-quarter-301061229.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LT
10:10pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And F..
PR
04:22pS&P 500 closes at 10-week high on vaccine hopes, stimulus pledge
RE
09:32aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Thinking about buying stock in Sorrento Therapeutics, ..
PR
05/14Norwegian Cruise, Carnival signal demand rebounding by 2021
RE
05/14ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
PR
05/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
05/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Proposed Offering Of $3.3 Billion Senior Sec..
PR
05/12ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Thinking about buying stock in Overstock.com, Moderna,..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group