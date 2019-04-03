Log in
Royal DSM : DSM Executive Committee members purchase DSM shares

04/03/2019

Heerlen, NL, 03 Apr 2019 08:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that all members of its Executive Committee have purchased ordinary shares in Royal DSM, expressing their confidence in the growth prospects of the company.

All seven members of the DSM Executive Committee have decided to purchase ordinary shares in Royal DSM by converting 50% of their gross Short-Term Incentive into shares. The amount of the Short-Term Incentive converted per individual is on average circa €245,000, representing approximately 17,500 shares in total. Details of the transactions are provided in the notification to the AFM (Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets), according to the applicable regulations.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 06:11:06 UTC
